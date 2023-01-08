Djokovic taken to limit before winning Adelaide title

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point and was forced to the limit as he held on to defeat Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday and win the Adelaide International.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his unseeded American opponent, son of former world number two Petr Korda.

In doing so, Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak in Australia to 34 straight matches and won his fifth consecutive final dating to Tel Aviv last year.

The winner of 92 career titles now heads to the Australian Open in a week's time as a heavy title favourite.

