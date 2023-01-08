Maharaj, Harmer defy Australia's win push in Sydney Test

Sydney (AFP) – Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer frustrated Australia's push for victory in the third and final Test at Sydney to help build their team's best innings of the series on Sunday.

Australia, entering the final day chasing 14 wickets for a series whitewash, were denied by the resilient Proteas pair after removing Marco Jansen in the first hour.

At lunch with two sessions left, South Africa were 244 for seven and just 32 runs away from saving the follow-on which would effectively kill off Australia's hopes of an audacious win in the rain-marred Test with the home side having to bat again.

Maharaj, batting positively, was unbeaten on 49 with Harmer on 45. They had put on 72 runs for the eighth wicket.

It is South Africa's longest Test innings since April 2022 against Bangladesh and only the second time the tourists have passed 200 in this series.

Jansen and Harmer stoically held out for almost an hour before a bowling change brought about the early breakthrough.

Part-time off-spinner Travis Head enticed an edge and Jansen was caught behind by Alex Carey for 11.

Harmer was dropped on 28 in a sharp chance for Marnus Labuschagne at short leg off Head and next ball Carey fumbled another possible chance.

Australia's buoyancy notably ebbed as the Proteas continued to hold them at bay under sunny skies.

Australia are bidding for a series clean sweep to seal a place in the World Test Championship final in London in June.

Australia are 2-0 up in the series after winning the opening Test by a six-wicket rout in Brisbane inside two days, then hammering the Proteas by an innings and 182 runs in Melbourne.

