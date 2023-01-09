Cardinals fire head coach Kingsbury after Niners rout

Over and out: the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after his team's season-ending drubbing by San Francisco

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, a day after the team wrapped up a disappointing season with a drubbing against the San Francisco 49ers.

A brief statement from the Cardinals confirmed Kingsbury's departure while adding that general manager Steve Keim stepped down due to health issues.

"We have announced that head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been relieved of his duties," the Cardinals statement said.

"In addition general manager Steve Keim has decided to step away from his position in order to focus on his health.

"The team wishes them well and thanks both of them for their contributions."

Kingsbury's departure comes less than a year after he inked a contract extension that would have kept him in Arizona through to the end of the 2027 season.

However pressure had mounted on the 43-year-old after a dismal season that concluded with a 38-13 hammering by divisional rivals San Francisco on Sunday.

That left the Cardinals bottom of the NFC West with a 4-13 record -- the worst season of Kingsbury's four-year reign.

Kingsbury's relationship with star quarterback Kyler Murray has also come under scrutiny this season.

Recent US media reports have said the duo had grown "increasingly distant" this season, with the two men at odds over the nature of Arizona's offensive game.

Murray has not played since suffering a knee injury against the New England Patriots last month, and is expected to miss the start of the 2023 campaign.

© 2023 AFP