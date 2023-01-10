Ex-France hooker Bru named as Bordeaux-Begles manager

Bordeaux (AFP) – Ex-France hooker Yannick Bru has signed to become manager of Bordeaux-Begles next season, club president Laurent Marti said Tuesday.

Bru, 49, cut his playing teeth with Toulouse before taking up coaching, first at that club before becoming assistant to then-France coach Guy Noves.

A move to Bayonne between 2018-22 has been followed by a stint as consultant with the Durban-based Sharks, who ironically take on Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Bru signed a four-year deal alongside Thibault Giroud, currently performance director for the France national team.

