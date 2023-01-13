Norway's Kilde wins Wengen super-G

Wengen (Switzerland) (AFP) – Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the men's World Cup super-G in Wengen on Friday to cut Swiss rival Marco Odermatt's lead in the discipline standings.

Kilde clocked 1min 47.84sec to finish 0.27sec ahead of Switzerland's Stefan Rogentin, with Odermatt rounding out the podium at 0.66sec.

Kilde's ninth World Cup super-G victory saw him move within 28 points of discipline leader Odermatt, who still holds a commanding lead in the overall standings: 1,106pts to Kilde's 746.

The action continues on the weekend in Wengen, with a downhill scheduled for Saturday and a slalom on Sunday as racers hone their form ahead of next month's World Ski Championships in Courchevel and Meribel.

