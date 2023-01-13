Rams say coach McVay staying on

The Los Angeles Rams said head coach Sean McVay has told them he will continue in his role

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Los Angeles Rams said on Friday that head coach Sean McVay would be continuing in his role and would be in charge for the 2023 NFL season.

"Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the team said in a brief statement on twitter.

After a disappointing 5-12 season concluded on Sunday, McVay had said he was going to take his time to make a decision over his future plans.

McVay, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl triumph last season, has a contract that runs until the end of the 2026 season.

The 36-year-old has been in charge of the Rams since 2017 having previously been offensive coordinator with Washington.

Speaking on Monday at his end of season press conference, McVay said that he needed time to process his thinking.

"I don't get the sense in the least bit I'm done coaching," McVay said. "It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future is more about what you're really working through right now."

McVay said that he felt "unconditional support" from the team's owner Stan Kroenke and top executives.

"In some instances, it almost creates more challenges. But you are so grateful, and I couldn't be more appreciative of the unconditional support that I feel from Mr. Kroenke and from those guys as it relates to how we move forward accordingly," he said.

