Tector top scores with 47 as Ireland make 141-9 in Zimbabwe T20

A file photo of Harry Tector, who top scored for Ireland with 47 runs in the third Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Harare

Harare (AFP) – Harry Tector top scored with 47 as Ireland made 141-9 on Sunday in the series-deciding third Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Batting at No. 4, Tector rescued the tourists, who slumped to 19-3 a day after beating the home team by six wickets to level the series.

He put on 70 runs before being separated from Chris Campher, the second highest Irish scorer with 27, including two fours.

Tector departed next, adding a further six runs before being clean bowled by off spinner Wessly Madhevere, the most successful Zimbabwe bowler with his two wickets costing just eight runs.

The batter faced 38 deliveries and struck three fours as Ireland sought to become the first side in the series to bat first and win.

Mark Adair was the only lower-order Irish batsman to reach double figures with his 14 off 10 balls contributing to a 31-run seventh-wicket stand.

