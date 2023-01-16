'That outfit': Tiafoe dazzles Australian Open with colourful kit

Frances Tiafoe was the talk of the Australian Open with his outfit

Melbourne (AFP) – Frances Tiafoe won his first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday but it was the American's outrageously colourful kit which set tongues wagging.

Advertising Read more

The world number 17 wore a matching vest and shorts that had squiggly haphazard lines of blue, purple, red, yellow and white.

Tiafoe's brazen outfit in his four-set win over Germany's Daniel Altmaier was the talk of social media.

"This outfit deserves to get to the second week minimum," wrote one Twitter user.

"Pink camouflage singlet? Only Tiafoe can rock this look," said another.

Not everyone was impressed, however.

"You know Tiafoe is my guy," wrote one.

"But that outfit."

Tiafoe faces China's 17-year-old Shang Juncheng in round two at Melbourne Park.

© 2023 AFP