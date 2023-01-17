Gatland hails 'rugby intellect' of new Wales captain Owens

Ken Owens has been named Wales captain for the Six Nations

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Warren Gatland said Ken Owens' "outstanding rugby intellect" lay behind his decision to appoint the Scarlets hooker as Wales captain for the Six Nations.

Owens, who has won 86 caps for his country, is set to lead Wales for the first time in their tournament opener against Ireland in Cardiff on February 4.

Gatland, returning for a second spell as Wales coach after his fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac was sacked last month, had several other options as skipper including former Test captains Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Biggar and Justin Tipuric.

The former British and Irish Lions boss also thought about installing a younger captain as part of a long-term plan.

But with a World Cup in France coming up later this year, he settled on the 36-year-old Owens.

"Looking at the squad, I think if we are picking a team, if you look at the way he (Owens) played in the autumn and how he came back from injury, he is probably number one in that position," Gatland said.

"I did contemplate whether we picked a young captain and looked at that for the future.

"Talking to the other coaches, there are probably a few contenders post the World Cup, where there will be significant change to the squad. Ken has been picked to do that job, and he will do a great job."

Gatland added: "I have a huge amount of respect for Ken as a person and I'm sure he'll be popular with the players.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, has an outstanding rugby intellect and he relates well with people."

