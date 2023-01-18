England's Slade cleared for Six Nations after red card rescinded

Henry Slade (right) will be available for England selection after having a red card rescinded

London (AFP) – Henry Slade is available for England's Six Nations opener against Scotland on February 4 after the red card he received for Exeter Chiefs against the Bulls on Saturday was rescinded.

Slade was sent off for a dangerous tackle on the Bulls' South Africa full-back Kurt-Lee Arendse in a 39-28 Champions Cup defeat in Pretoria.

European Professional Club Rugby announced on Wednesday that the decision had been overturned by an independent disciplinary hearing.

It clears Slade, 29, to face Castres in Exeter's final Champions Cup pool game on Saturday as well as compete for a place in England's midfield for Steve Borthwick's first game in charge at Twickenham.

