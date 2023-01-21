Axelsen downs Christie to storm into India Open final
Issued on: Modified:
New Delhi (AFP) – World number one Viktor Axelsen cruised into the India Open badminton final after he eased past Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-6, 21-12 on Saturday.
The Danish ace and top seed, fresh from his Malaysia Open win on Sunday, served out his fourth-seed opponent in 38 minutes in the men's singles semi-finals in New Delhi.
"I feel really good. I felt really fresh going into my match today," said Axelsen, whose quarter-final match on Friday was cut short when his compatriot Rasmus Gemke retired with a leg injury.
"I moved well and shots were good."
Axelsen, who won the India Open in 2017 and 2019, will take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn -- who fought past Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 27-25, 21-15 -- in the Sunday final.
"I'm looking forward to a good final and I have played Vitidsarn on several occasions in the final," he said.
The 21-year-old Vitidsarn, a former world junior champion, banked on strong defence to counter the attacking style of Ginting, who started by taking a 12-6 lead, in a 58-minute battle.
Women's top seed and Japanese star Akane Yamaguchi beat Thailand's Supanida Katethong 21-17, 21-16 to set up a title clash with An Se-young -- a repeat of Sunday's final in Malaysia, which Yamaguchi won.
The two-time world champion and current world number one remained at the top of her game to claim victory in 39 minutes against the Thai.
In the other semi-final, South Korea's An fought back from a game down to beat China's He Bing Jiao 11-21, 21-16, 21-16.
© 2023 AFP