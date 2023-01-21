McCarthy kept waiting for Blackpool bow by frozen pitch

London (AFP) – Mick McCarthy has been made to wait for his first match as manager of Blackpool after an English Championship match at home to Huddersfield on Saturday was postponed by a frozen pitch.

The former Republic of Ireland boss was put in charge of the second-tier strugglers until the end of the season on Wednesday after Michael Appleton was sacked just seven months into his reign.

But McCarthy's hopes of getting going this weekend were dashed by bad weather in the northwest, with the surface at Bloomfield Road deemed unplayable.

"This afternoon's game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch," said a Blackpool statement.

"Despite the best efforts of the club's groundstaff with covers and lighting rigs, areas of the playing surface have been deemed too hard to play on."

McCarthy, 63, has been out of football since late 2021 when he was sacked by Cardiff following 10 months at the Championship club.

