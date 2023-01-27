Archer struggles as Van der Dussen ton boosts South Africa in first ODI

England's Jofra Archer (R) took 1-81 off his 10 overs in Bloemfontein on Friday

Bloemfontein (South Africa) (AFP) – Jofra Archer suffered a painful return to international cricket as Rassie van der Dussen hit 111 to take South Africa to 298 for seven in the first one-day international against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The England fast bowler, who is playing his first international in almost two years because of injuries, conceded 81 off his 10 overs as Van der Dussen posted his fourth ODI century.

Archer's ninth over cost 19 runs, including two no-balls and a wide. He took his only wicket in his final over when Wayne Parnell was caught at backward point.

The 27-year-old's most recent international outing was in Ahmedabad in a T20 in March 2021. Elbow trouble needed two operations but last year's return to action was put on hold because of a stress fracture in the lower back.

But the rest of the England bowlers, notably Sam Curran who took three for 35, made the batsmen work hard for their runs on a slow pitch after home captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and decided to bat.

"I thought we did really well as a group,”the left-armer told SuperSport television as the players left the field. “They started pretty fast out of the blocks but we pulled it back pretty well.”

South Africa’s total was only 12 runs higher than the average first innings total on a ground known for high scoring.

Bavuma and Quinton de Kock put on 61 in 52 balls for the first wicket before off-spinner Moeen Ali had Bavuma caught at mid-on for 36.

Van der Dussen, whose 111 came from 117 balls and included just six boundaries, added 110 with David Miller (53) for the fifth wicket.

Once Van der Dussen was removed by Curran off the second ball of the 48th over, however, South Africa added only 17 more runs.

Brief scores:

South Africa 298-7 in 50 overs (Q. de Kock 37, T. Bavuma 36, R. van der Dussen 111, H. Klaasen 30, D. Miller 53; S. Curran 3-35).

Match situation: England need 299 to win.

© 2023 AFP