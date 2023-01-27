Kane's bid for Spurs goal record could be delayed by illness

London (AFP) – Harry Kane's hopes of becoming Tottenham's record goal-scorer in their FA Cup tie at Preston on Saturday could be dashed by illness.

Kane moved level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's joint all-time leading scorer on Monday when his winner at Fulham took him to 266 goals for the north London club.

But Tottenham boss Antonio Conte revealed after the Fulham game that Kane had played despite struggling with a fever.

The 29-year-old striker subsequently missed training on Wednesday and Thursday this week before returning on Friday ahead of the fourth-round clash with Championship side Preston.

"We have only one problem, with Harry, because he played the last game full of illness," Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini told reporters on Friday.

"He didn't train during the week, he trained this morning, but he wants to come with us and be available.

"We know very well that Harry wants to play every game, so we are happy that Harry is involved in the game, but the only situation we have to take care of is this."

Kane said after the Fulham match that he hoped to play against Preston as he chased the Tottenham goal record.

But Conte could have opted to rest Kane even if he was fully fit, with Brazil forward Richarlison pushing to make his first start since a hamstring injury.

Stellini said some changes would be made at Deepdale and Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, who joined on loan from Villarreal on Wednesday, is set to be named on the bench.

Conte's future has been a constant talking point as Tottenham struggle to fulfil expectations this term.

But Stellini said the Italian's celebrations with the Tottenham fans at Craven Cottage on Monday showed his determination to succeed remains as strong as ever.

"It's very difficult to feel that Antonio is not determined," Stellini said

"The way he celebrated, maybe he can let people understand, in my opinion, that he feels love around him.

"This is really important, that the fans are with us, with the players, with the club and with Antonio as well."

