Martinez brace fires Inter past winless Cremonese and into second

Fighting back: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates his two goals which took his league tally for the season to 11

Cremona (Italy) (AFP) – Lautaro Martinez shot Inter Milan into second place in Serie A with both goals in Saturday's 2-1 win at Cremonese who are still yet to win a league game this season.

Advertising Read more

Argentina striker Martinez made sure that Inter came back from David Okereke's wonder strike in the 11th minute with goals in each half at the Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona.

The 25-year-old took his league tally for the season to 11 and moved Inter two points above champions AC Milan, who host Sassuolo in Sunday's opening match.

However Simone Inzaghi's side are still 10 points behind runaway league leaders Napoli ahead of Sunday night's clash with fierce rivals Roma in Naples.

Cremonese remain rooted at the bottom of Serie A after failing to win any of their 20 matches in their first season in Italy's top flight since 1996.

The all-time record of matches without a win from the start of a season is 28, set by Varese in 1971/72 and Ancona in 2003/04.

Davide Ballardini took charge earlier this month in an attempt to avoid relegation back to Serie B, but the veteran coach has his work cut out despite another spirited display from his team.

Cremonese have lost 12 times this term and are nine points from safety with three of the four teams within closest reach yet to play this weekend.

© 2023 AFP