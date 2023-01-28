Tuisova scores for Lyon as Urios loses on Clermont coaching bow

Paris (AFP) – Fiji centre Josua Tuisova crossed as Lyon beat Clermont 34-14 at home on Saturday in the French Top 14, handing Christophe Urios a defeat in his first game in charge of the visitors.

Former Olympic champion Tuisova was at his bulldozing best and was rewarded for his efforts with a minute left as he claimed his fifth try of the season.

Sebastien Taofifenua, Tavite Veredamu, Patrick Sobela were the other scorers as the home side moved up to fourth, just two points behind La Rochelle in third.

Urios, who left his job as Bordeaux-Begles head coach in November, took over from the sacked former New Zealand back-rower Jono Gibbes earlier this month with the two-time champions in 10th place.

Samoa No. 8 Fritz Lee crossed in the second half for Clermont, who have just one win since December 17 and remain six points above the relegation play-off place.

"Lyon were better than us and deserved to win," Urios told reporters.

"It's a match which reflects the team, which lacks confidence, we're not sure of our strengths. I told the players that we have work to do."

Tuisova's Test team-mate Peceli Yato came on in the 50th minute for Clermont, making his first appearance since December 2021 after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Second-placed Stade Francais can go top later with a win over bottom side Perpignan and Toulon will be without Wales fly-half Dan Biggar, who is preparing for the Six Nations which starts next weekend, as they welcome Pau.

Racing 92 host La Rochelle with the Parisians looking to bounce back after being knocked out of the Champions Cup last weekend.

On Sunday, league leaders Toulouse welcome Montpellier without eight players away with France's Six Nations squad including influential half-backs Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

© 2023 AFP