Shiffrin close to equalling record after leading slalom after first run

Špindleruv Mlýn (Czech Republic) (AFP) – Mikaela Shiffrin moved another step closer to equalling the all-time record for World Cup wins when she produced the quickest time in the first run of Sunday's slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn.

The American won Saturday's first slalom at the Czech resort to move to 85 career wins, just one shy of Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86.

Shiffrin, 27, flew down the course in 44.66 seconds which was 0.67secs quicker than second-placed German Lena Durr.

"I'm a little tired today, I'm trying to concentrate and save my strength," Shiffrin told German public television ZDF.

Croatian teenager Zrinka Ljutic is the only other skier within one second of Shiffrin, producing the third quickest time, 0.85secs behind the leader.

Victory on Sunday would also guarantee Shiffrin a seventh discipline title in the slalom, with two races still to come. It will also further cement her place at the top of the overall standings.

Like Shiffrin, Stenmark relished the slalom and giant slalom with the Swede dominating the two disciplines from 1975 before retiring in 1989.

Shiffrin has bounced back in emphatic style after a nightmare Beijing Olympics last year where she failed to win a single medal.

She is heavy favourite to add to her haul of golds at next month's world championships in Courchevel and Meribel.

The second run begins at 1115 GMT.

