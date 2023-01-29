Spinners help India limit New Zealand to 99-8 in 2nd T20

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the fourth over of the innings and started with a wicket maiden

Lucknow (India) (AFP) – Yuzvendra Chahal led an inspired spin attack as India restricted New Zealand to 99-8, the hosts looking to keep the series alive in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh took two wickets but spinners stood out on a slow and turning pitch in Lucknow after New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 1-0, elected to bat first.

Opener Finn Allen attempted to take on the Indian bowling with two straight boundaries in the third over, but was bowled by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he tried a reverse sweep.

Chahal, who came in as the only change in the team from the opening loss, bowled the fourth over of the innings and started with a wicket maiden.

The reverse sweep proved to be the undoing of the next two batsmen as well, with Devon Conway caught behind off Washington Sundar and then Glenn Phillips bowled by Deepak Hooda.

New Zealand were in trouble when previous-match hero Daryl Mitchell fell bowled to left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and slipped to 62-5 after a mid-pitch mix-up got Mark Chapman run out for 14.

Wickets kept tumbling and Arshdeep struck twice in one over to get into the New Zealand tail.

Skipper Mitchell Santner made an unbeaten 19 but could not help New Zealand avoid their lowest T20 score against India.

© 2023 AFP