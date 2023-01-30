Struggling Everton appoint Sean Dyche as new manager

Sean Dyche has been appointed as Everton's new manager

London (AFP) – Relegation-threatened Everton announced on Monday they had appointed former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager to replace the sacked Frank Lampard.

Dyche, who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract, has a tough first match -- up against Premier League leaders Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 51-year-old said it was an "honour" to take over at the Merseyside club, who have not won any silverware since 1995.

"I know about Everton's passionate fan base and how precious this club is to them," Dyche said in a club statement.

"We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players."

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: "He quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager -- and a man who could inspire our fanbase."

Lampard was sacked last week after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches, with a dismal defeat at relegation rivals West Ham proving the final straw in his troubled reign.

Languishing second bottom of the Premier League, Everton are battling to avoid playing in the second tier of English football for the first time since 1954.

Former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa had also been in the running to become Everton's eighth permanent manager since Farhad Moshiri took ownership of the club in 2016.

Dyche was sacked by Burnley last April before the club's relegation from the Premier League.

He over-achieved at the Clarets during his 10-year reign, leading them to promotion from the Championship twice and keeping them in the Premier League for several years.

He also guided Burnley to their first European qualification in half a century after a seventh-place finish in the 2017/18 season.

