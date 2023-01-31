Ayoze Perez joins Real Betis on loan from Leicester

Perez (R) is the second signing of the winter transfer window for Seville-based Betis

Madrid (AFP) – Spanish striker Ayoze Perez on Tuesday joined Real Betis in La Liga on loan from Premier League strugglers Leicester.

Betis, who are sixth in La Liga, said in a statement that the loan was until June 30, 2023.

Perez started at his local club, Tenerife, playing in the Spanish second and third divisions before moving to Newcastle in 2014. In 2019 he joined Leicester.

At 29, he had yet to play in the Spanish top flight.

Spanish media reported that Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini asked for Perez.

Perez is the second signing of the winter transfer window for Seville-based Betis, following the arrival of defender Abner Vinicius from Athletico Paranaense in Brazil.

Abner replaced full-back Alex Moreno who moved to English side Aston Villa.

Betis on Tuesday also announced the loan of striker Loren Moron to Las Palmas, of the Spanish Second Division.

