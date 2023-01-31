Edwards' famed Barbarians rugby shirt could smash auction record

Gareth Edwards (right) is one of the greats of Welsh rugby

London (AFP) – The Barbarians jersey worn by Wales great Gareth Edwards when he scored what is widely acclaimed as rugby's greatest try could set a new world-record price when sold at auction next month.

On January 27, 1973, Edwards finished off a stunning seven-man move that had started near the other goal line to open the scoring in the invitational team's celebrated 23-11 win over New Zealand in Cardiff.

The former scrum-half has decided to put his black-and-white hooped No. 9 shirt from the game under the hammer along with other tops.

The Barbarians jersey alone has an estimate of £150,000-£200,000 ($185,000-$246,000). It is among 39 lots that could generate more than £400,000.

Jerseys worn by other players are also up for auction.

The world record for a rugby jersey is £180,000, paid for Dave Gallaher's shirt in 2015. Gallaher was the captain of the "Original All Blacks" in the early 1900s.

Edwards' collection will go under the hammer in Cardiff on February 24.

© 2023 AFP