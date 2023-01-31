Thorgan Hazard joins PSV Eindhoven on loan from Dortmund

Hazard (L), 29, joined Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach for a fee of 25.5 million euros in the summer of 2019

Berlin (AFP) – Belgium international Thorgan Hazard has signed with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven on loan from Borussia Dortmund, the German club announced on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

German media reported that Eindhoven will cover the cost of Hazard's wages for the remainder of the season.

Hazard, 29, joined Dortmund from Borussia Moenchengladbach for a fee of 25.5 million euros in the summer of 2019.

The 2021 German Cup winner has rarely featured for Dortmund this season, starting just once in the Bundesliga and three times in the Champions League.

Hazard, younger brother of Real Madrid midfielder Eden, was not included in Dortmund manager Edin Terzic's matchday squad in the side's last two fixtures.

The Dutch club were looking for replacements after Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) and Noni Madueke (Chelsea) left for the Premier League this winter.

In a prepared statement, Hazard said the loan deal was "the best solution for everyone at the moment", saying he was looking forward to "gaining match practice at a club that is very ambitious".

"Thorgan Hazard has approached us with a desire to go on loan to a club where he plays regularly," said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl in a prepared statement.

"Eindhoven, third in the Eredivisie table, is in the middle of a championship fight and is still represented in the Europa League. We wish 'Toto' plenty of time and maximum sporting success for the coming months."

© 2023 AFP