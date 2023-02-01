Second top Italian minister takes reporter Saviano to trial

Rome (AFP) – Just weeks after going on trial in a case brought by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian investigative journalist Roberto Saviano was back in court on Wednesday facing allegations of defamation lodged by Meloni's deputy.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, whose far-right League party is a key member of Meloni's coalition, is suing the journalist for calling him the "minister of the criminal underworld" in a social media post in 2018.

In November, Saviano went on trial in a case brought by Meloni for calling her a "bastard" in 2020 over her attitude towards vulnerable migrants.

Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party was in opposition at the time, but won September elections on a promise to curb mass migration.

Saviano, known for his international mafia bestseller "Gomorrah", regularly clashes with Italy's far-right and says the trials are an attempt to intimidate him.

He faces up to three years in prison if convicted in either trial.

Press freedom watchdogs and supporters of Saviano have called for the suits to be scrapped © Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

"I think it is the only case in Western democracies where the executive asks the judiciary to lay down the boundaries within which it is possible to criticise it," Saviano said in a declaration in court on Wednesday.

He said he was "blatantly the victim of intimidation by lawsuit", on trial "for making my opinion, my thoughts, public".

Press freedom watchdogs and supporters of Saviano have called for the suits to be scrapped. Meloni refused in November, despite criticism that her position of power makes it an unfair trial.

Armed guard

Saviano has lived under police protection since revealing the secrets of the Naples mafia in 2006. But when Salvini was appointed interior minister in a previous government in June 2018, he suggested he might scrap Saviano's armed guard.

The writer reacted on Facebook, saying Salvini "can be defined 'the minister of the criminal underworld'," an expression he said was coined by anti-fascist politician Gaetano Salvemini to describe a political system which exploited voters in Italy's poorer South.

He accused Salvini of having profited from votes in Calabria to get elected senator, while failing to denounce the region's powerful 'Ndrangheta mafia and focusing instead on seasonal migrants.

Salvini's team are expected to reject any claim he is soft on the mafia.

Saviano's lawyer said he will call as a witness the current interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, who at the time was in charge of evaluating the journalist's police protection.

The next hearing was set for June 1.

Watchdogs have warned of the widespread use in Italy of SLAPPS, lawsuits aimed at silencing journalists or whistleblowers.

Defamation through the media can be punished in Italy with prison sentences from six months to three years, but the country's highest court has urged lawmakers to rewrite the law, saying jail time for such cases was unconstitutional.

Saviano is also being sued by Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano in a civil defamation case brought in 2020, before Sangiuliano joined the cabinet.

A ruling in that case could come in the autumn. If he loses that case Saviano may have to pay up to 50,000 euros in compensation, his lawyer told AFP.

Italy ranked 58th in the 2022 world press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, one of the lowest positions in western Europe.

