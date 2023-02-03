Ten Hag silent on Greenwood after charges against Man Utd player dropped

London (AFP) – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag declined to comment on Mason Greenwood on Friday, 24 hours after criminal charges against the 21-year-old forward were dropped.

Greenwood had been facing charges including attempted rape and assault, but prosecutors said the case had been discontinued following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

United have launched their own internal investigation and Greenwood remains suspended from both training and playing for the club.

At a press conference on Friday, Ten Hag said: "I can't add anything. I refer to the statement of the club.

"In this moment, I can't give comment about the process. I can't say anything about it, I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything."

Ten Hag said Thursday's announcement from the Crown Prosecution Service would have no bearing on United's preparations for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace, who held United to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park last month.

"We have always to focus on the game, no matter what, it is our job," he said. "That is why we are here.

"We have a lot to do against them. Two weeks ago it was a bad performance there, I wasn't happy with the performance from us, it was 90 percent focus and energy and we dropped two points.

"Tomorrow we need a better game, better focus in the game, better conduct in the way of play because we have to beat them, that's quite clear."

United, who secured a place in the League Cup final this week, are fourth in the Premier League table.

