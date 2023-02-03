Trapp extends deal with Eintracht Frankfurt to 2026

Berlin (AFP) – Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has extended his contract until 2026, the club announced on Friday.

Trapp, 32, joined Frankfurt in 2012 and has had two stints at the club either side of three years at Paris Saint-Germain.

Trapp signed a two-year extension on the deal which was to expire in 2024, along with an option of another year.

Trapp, who has played six times for Germany and travelled to the 2022 World Cup as a backup for captain Manuel Neuer, won the Europa League with Frankfurt, the team's first European trophy in 42 years.

Trapp was reportedly courted by Manchester United in the summer and by Bayern Munich in the winter as a possible replacement for the injured Neuer, but Trapp rejected both approaches.

In a statement released by the club on Friday, Trapp said "everyone knows how much this club means to me and that I feel at home in Frankfurt."

"I'm eager to continue giving my all for Eintracht Frankfurt."

Frankfurt currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga five points off leaders Bayern, and host struggling Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

© 2023 AFP