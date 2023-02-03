United States on top in Davis Cup opener

Levelling up: Ugo Humbert on his way to victory over Marton Fucsovics

Paris (AFP) – Mackenzie McDonald and Tommy Paul gave the United States a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan on Friday as the 123-year-old competition entered a new era.

Advertising Read more

McDonald, who knocked Rafael Nadal out of the Australian Open last month, eased past Sergey Fomin 6-4, 6-1 in Tashkent before Tommy Paul, a semi-finalist at the season-opening Grand Slam in Melbourne, defeated Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (8/6).

"It's been amazing. It's not something you get to do a lot throughout the year," said Davis Cup debutant and 63rd-ranked McDonald.

Despite his lowly ranking of 480, Sultanov opened up a 4-0 lead in the second set over top-20 player Paul before the American's greater experience paid off.

"He picked up his level a ton," admitted Paul. "I felt like I wasn't prepared for it."

The tie continues on Saturday with a doubles and two singles rubbers.

"A sweep would be nice -- bring out the broomsticks!" said Paul.

France, the 10-time champions, were 1-1 against Hungary in Tatabanya.

World number 182 Zsombor Piros stunned 45th-ranked Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 before Ugo Humbert levelled the qualifier by seeing off Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 6-2.

"It was my first match in the Davis Cup and I was very excited," said 24-year-old Humbert, the world number 86.

"I tried to stay focussed on what I was doing and it went well."

There are 12 ties taking place this weekend with the winners securing places in the group stage in September alongside defending champions Canada, 2022 runners-up Australia and wild cards Italy and Spain.

The eight best teams then go through to the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in Malaga in November.

The qualifying matches taking place between Friday and Sunday are the first since the International Tennis Federation severed its controversial partnership with investors Kosmos less than five years after a 25-year deal was signed.

© 2023 AFP