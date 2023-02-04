Van der Merwe's late try gives Scotland Six Nations win over England

Try hero - Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe (up) dives over England's wing Max Malins (down) to score his second try in a 29-23 Six Nations win at Twickenham

Twickenham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Duhan van der Merwe's late try saw Scotland to a thrilling 29-23 Six Nations win at Twickenham on Saturday as England were denied a win in their first match under new coach Steve Borthwick.

Advertising Read more

The hosts looked as if they would launch the Borthwick era with a victory when 23-22 ahead six minutes from time.

But Edinburgh winger Van der Merwe then crossed for his second try of the match, with Finn Russell converting before the visitors held out to record successive Calcutta Cup wins at Twickenham for the first time.

"It's some result for us. To do it in the last 5-10 minutes is always good," Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend told ITV.

"It was an emotional game and then a much better second half from us," he added.

England twice led in a first half where home wing Max Malins scored his first two tries and were 20-12 ahead when prop Ellis Genge plunged over early in the second half.

But they were unable to seal victory as Scotland fought back in style.

But for England, booed from the pitch after a limp Twickenham defeat by South Africa in their last appearance, the climax to a dire 2022 that resulted in coach Eddie Jones being sacked, there was some consolation in the way their attack performed in a seven-try thriller, although questions will be asked about their defence seven months out from the World Cup.

"We started 11 days ago," said England captain Owen Farrell. "There has been massive improvement... For now, we will give credit to Scotland for sticking at it like they did."

An entertaining first half ended with England narrowly ahead at 13-12.

Scotland opened the scoring in the 14th minute Sione Tuipulotu's well-judged grubber kick was touched down by fellow midfielder Huw Jones for the recalled centre's fifth try in as many Tests against England.

Russell added the conversion and Scotland led 7-0.

But England's re-shaped pack started to get into the game as the hosts laid siege to Scotland's line.

Borthwick's side kept possession for 15 phases before fly-half Marcus Smith cross-kicked to the right corner, with Malins diving on the ball for a first try in 15 career England appearances.

Van der Merwe's stunning solo try

Farrell, however, missed the conversion and Scotland responded in stunning fashion just before the half-hour with a stunning solo try from Van der Merwe, who scored Scotland's lone touchdown in an 11-6 win over England in 2021 that ended their 38-year wait for a Twickenham triumph.

Receiving the ball just inside his own half, the winger set off on a curving run that saw him beat five England players -- doubtless to the anger of England defence coach Kevin Sinfield -- and culminated with a hand off of No. 8 Alex Dombrandt.

Russell's conversion come back off the post, with Scotland now 12-5 ahead.

England, however, hit back with lock Ollie Chessum and Genge involved in a slick handling move before flanker Lewis Ludlam found Malins, who sidestepped stranded Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, en route to his second try of the match.

At the double - England wing Max Malins scores his second try against Scotland at Twickenham © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Farell, unusually for a world-class goal-kicker, missed the conversion.

But with 40 minutes on the clock, he landed a penalty from in front of the posts.

England extended their lead early in the second half when, having kicked for an attacking line-out near Scotland's line, Genge plunged over for close-range try, which Farrell converted to leave his side 20-12 ahead.

But more loose England defence saw Scotland cut that advantage to just a point in the 51st minute with a try from a seemingly unthreatening position.

London Irish scrum-half Ben White, preferred by Townsend to the more experienced Ali Price, caught England cold with a break off the back of a ruck, evading flanker Ben Curry.

Russell converted and England led by just a point at 20-19.

An exchange of penalties put England 23-22 up before accurate support play saw Van der Merwe seal what was just Scotland's sixth win at Twickenham.

© 2023 AFP