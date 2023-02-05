Neuer 'put personal interests' above Bayern, says sporting director

Manuel Neuer felt as if his 'heart had been ripped out' when Bayern sacked long-time goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday he was "disappointed" with injured captain Manuel Neuer, who "put his personal interests above" the club.

The statement, which relates to Neuer's tell-all interview with media outlets Sueddeutsche Zeitung and The Athletic, is the latest in the war of words between the club and its captain.

Neuer, who is currently out injured with a broken leg from a skiing accident in December, criticised the club's decision to fire long-time goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, saying he felt "as if my heart had been ripped out".

Speaking with German tabloid Bild on Sunday, Salihamidzic said: "I understand Manuel is affected personally, but as captain I would have expected a different attitude from him.

"Manuel has put his personal interests above the interests of the club.

"We'll discuss it with him sensibly internally."

The off-field saga is mirrored by poor results on the field for the German champions, who are yet to win a league match in 2023.

Bayern, who sit in second place behind Union Berlin, travel to Wolfsburg on Sunday.

