Van der Poel downs Van Aert for fifth cyclo-cross world title

Mathieu van der Poel soaks in his fifth cyclo-cross world title

Hoogerheide (Netherlands) (AFP) – Mathieu van der Poel came out on top in his heavyweight showdown with arch rival Wout Van Aert to claim a fifth cyclo-cross world championship on Sunday.

Van der Poel's triumph came on a track designed by his father Adrie.

Van der Poel ended Belgian Van Aert's chances of victory in a closing sprint to cap a magnificent three days for Dutch cyclists in front of almost 50,000 home fans at Hoogerheide.

Friday's six-rider relays gold went to the Netherlands with 24 hours later Fem van Empel leading home a Dutch 1-2-3 in the women's title race.

Van der Poel was succeeding Britain's Tom Pidcock, who skipped the event to attend a training camp in Spain, preparing for the road-racing season.

The winner of three road classics Van der Poel revelled in the mud, attacking from the first circuit, only allowing compatriot Lars van der Haar a brief spell in command.

The two headline acts Van der Poel and Van Aert had already pulled streets clear at the business end of the 10 laps of the 3.2 kilometre circuit.

In a thrilling closing duel between the pair on this their 11th cyclo-cross meeting this season it was Van der Poel who held the ace card.

He sprinted clear of Van Aert to pull a couple of bike lengths clear.

Van Aert's Belgian compatriot Eli Iserbyt took third, 12 seconds adrift.

© 2023 AFP