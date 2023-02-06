Beyonce breaks Grammy record for most wins ever

US musician Beyonce is now the artist with the most Grammy wins ever

Los Angeles (AFP) – Beyonce on Sunday broke the record for the most Grammy wins of any artist, scoring her 32nd prize ever and fourth of the night to resounding applause.

She clinched the title by winning the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her smash "Renaissance," thus surpassing the late classical conductor Georg Solti, who had 31 awards.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional. And I'm trying to just receive this night," Queen Bey said, wearing a shimmering, curve-hugging gown, with her hair in mermaid waves, as her peers stood to honor the 41-year-old in her history-making moment.

Beyonce's "Renaissance," her seventh solo studio album, is a pulsating, sweaty collection of club tracks aimed at liberating a world consumed by ennui.

Its release over the summer landed Beyonce at number one on Billboard's top songs list for the first time in well over a decade.

Beyonce's soaring vocals have their place on "Renaissance," but it's the rhythmic, urgent call to the dance floor that stands out, and the fusion of influences, paying homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.

"I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching," she told the crowd at the gala in Los Angeles.

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love, and for inventing this genre."

Beyonce was still up for several awards later Sunday, including album, record and song of the year.

