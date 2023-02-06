Brady says he won't start as NFL TV analyst until 2024 season

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady said Monday he will not begin his new role as a television commentator until the 2024 NFL campaign

New York (AFP) – Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said on Monday he will wait until the 2024 NFL season to start his new role as a television commentator after retiring last week.

The 45-year-old former signal caller declared last Wednesday he is ending his playing career for good after ending a brief retirement last year for one final campaign with Tampa Bay, in which the Buccaneers were ousted in the first round.

In 2022, Brady was announced as a commentator for Fox Sports after he retired. But Brady plans to wait and learn next season before taking his talents to the booth.

"I want to be great at what I do," Brady told Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports. "I was talking even last week with the people at Fox Sports, and the leadership there allowing me to start my opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me.

"Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great at thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don't rush into anything."

Brady said he looks forward to his new challenge after 23 years in the NFL.

"Life is about exciting things ahead, too," Brady said. "I've loved my time in football... it's hard to make decisions like that, but it's certainly the right time."

