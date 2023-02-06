Eagles and Chiefs vow to avoid Super Bowl 'circus'

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and wide-receiver A.J.Brown are determined to keep their focus on Sunday's Super Bowl clash with the Kansas City Chiefs

Miami (AFP) – It is the biggest week in the American sports calendar culminating in the biggest game of the year, but for those getting ready for battle in Sunday's Super Bowl, the first test is keeping their eyes on the prize.

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs started Super Bowl week at their team hotels in Arizona on Monday repeating the same message - avoid the distractions.

And there is plenty to avoid.

It starts with 'Opening Night' when the players from both teams are presented to the media in a televised three-hour marathon of interviews.

Then all through the week, there are corporate events, more press conferences, more television interviews and a whole host of parties thrown by various sponsors with celebrity guest lists.

"I pretty much think it's going to be a circus, to be honest with you," said Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"So much going on, you've just got to lock in and keep the main thing, the main thing. We're going out there to get ready for a football game. I've told my marketing people, who ask me to do this, to do that, I'm like, 'No. I'm there to play football,'" he added.

With the country's media descending on Phoenix, coaches are keen for their players to make sure they avoid any negative storylines, as well as steer clear of any incidents at all the events.

In between all the other commitments, the teams still have to practice, train, watch film of their opponents and fine tune their game plan.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been to two Super Bowls, winning at the end of the 2019 season. He knows the build-up is unique but has to be kept secondary.

"The Super Bowl week is special – it's a special week – but it's not about being down there the week of the Super Bowl, it's about winning the game," he said.

"I want guys to keep that at the front of mind. Enjoy it – enjoy the whole, entire week – but make sure you're prepared to go out there and play your best football as well," he said.

His coach Andy Reid, who is at his fourth Super Bowl, including a 2004 loss with Sunday's opponents Philadelphia, made sure to use last week to get his team prepared before the razzmatazz begins.

Reid said he and his staff worked on the bulk of the game plan last week in Kansas City well ahead of their flight and made sure their set-up in Arizona is geared to performance work.

"Each coach will have an office that they can focus in. Players will have meeting rooms, so they can focus when they are in there," Reid said.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said he has repeated the mantra "eliminate the distractions" to his team.

"It will be hard... know your distractions is the first thing, try to eliminate them as much as you can with what is going on, that will be the message," he said.

The message has certainly got through to Brown.

"I'm going to chill when I can, and then focus. We're there to win the game, to keep the main thing, the main thing," he said.

