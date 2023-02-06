Man City charged by Premier League over alleged breaches of financial rules

London (AFP) – Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of its financial rules, the English top flight announced on Monday.

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009/10 season to the 2017/18 campaign.

City were banned from UEFA competitions in February 2020 for two years by European football's governing body for "serious financial fair-play breaches" but the sanction was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July of the same year.

The defending Premier League champions are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision "in utmost good faith" of "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position".

The Premier League said the accurate financial information required related to "revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs".

The second set of breaches listed refers to alleged breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager" related to seasons 2009/10 to 2012/13 inclusive.

The club's manager between December 2009 and May 2013 was current Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

The second set of alleged breaches also refers to requirements for a club to "include full details of player remuneration within the relevant contracts".

The third section deals with alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations while the fourth set of alleged breaches relates to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules.

Cooperation

Finally, the club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring member clubs to cooperate with and assist the Premier League with its investigations, from December 2018 to date.

The Premier League said in a statement said the commission would be "independent of the Premier League and member clubs".

"The proceedings before the commission will... be confidential and heard in private", it said, adding that there would be no further comment "until further notice".

Last season City won their sixth Premier League title since the 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group -- extending their dominance of English football -- but have yet to win the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola's men are second in the table this season, five points behind leaders Arsenal after a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham on Sunday.

City, crowned club of the year at the 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony, in November reported record club revenues of £613 million ($737 million) and a profit of £41.7 million for the 2021/22 season.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said at the time that City were chasing "unprecedented goals".

"In 2008, we gave ourselves the target of exceeding the benchmarks that had been set by others within football and, in doing so, to also exceed the new standards that we believed leading clubs would achieve in the time it would take us to catch up," he said.

"Our aim was clear -- to one day be the club that set the benchmark for others. The statistics and results show that in many ways we are beginning to achieve our long-term ambition."

© 2023 AFP