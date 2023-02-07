Paris mayor against Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics 'while war goes on'

Athletes parade behind the Russian Olympic Committee flag at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Paris (AFP) – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo changed her stance on Russian competitors at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday saying they should be banned "while the war continues" in Ukraine, her office said.

Last month Hidalgo said she believed Russians could take part "under a neutral flag" to avoid "depriving athletes of competition".

On Tuesday she told French media her earlier position was "indecent" because a neutral flag, "does not really exist" although she said there should be a place for "dissident Russians who want to parade under the refugee flag".

Her office said this was a "clarification" of her position.

They would, she said, be athletes who do not "support Vladimir Putin in his aggression".

The Refugee Olympic Team competed for the first time in the Rio Games in 2016, where it was made up of 10 athletes originally from Syria, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Hidalgo did not address the issue of the participation of Belarusian athletes.

While French President Emmanuel Macron and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not immediately respond to Hidalgo's remarks, the French ministry of sports and the Olympics told AFP the question of a "possible participation" under a neutral flag in Paris is being "discussed" by the IOC but "has not been the subject of any decision".

The ministry reaffirmed French "support" for "maintaining all economic, political, diplomatic, sports and cultural sanctions" against Russia.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russians and Belarusians have been banned from most world sporting events.

The IOC said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow competitors from both countries to take part in the Paris Olympics.

Ukraine responded by saying it would consider boycotting the Games.

Neutral flag

The United States said Russian and Belarusian athletes should compete in Paris under a neutral flag, but many countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, have opposed the idea.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says Russian athletes should be banned from the Olympics in her city 'while the war continues' © Ludovic MARIN / AFP/File

Poland's sports minister, Kamil Bortniczuk, said last week that as many as 40 countries could refuse to take part in Paris if Russia and its ally Belarus were allowed to compete.

Estonia has said it would boycott while the Czech Olympic Committee said on Monday it was opposed to Russian participation but would not boycott.

On Tuesday, the Olympic committees of five Nordic nations said they were opposed to allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in Paris.

"We stand firm in our position, not to open for Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international sports participation," wrote the Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic committees in a joint statement.

The IOC, rather than the organisers and the French authorities, will ultimately decide who competes in the Olympics.

Russians have taken part under a neutral flag following a doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The International Association of Athletics Federations, now known as World Athletics, sought to have the country's athletes compete as "neutral athletes" in the 2016 Rio Games, although long jumper Darya Klishina went to the Court of Arbitration in Sport and won the right to compete as a Russian.

Following a ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency, Russians represented their national Olympic committee, rather than Russia itself, in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

"I am not in favour of this option, I would find it totally indecent," said Hidalgo. "We will not parade a country that is attacking another and pretend it does not exist."

