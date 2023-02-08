Italy was our 'crash test' for Ireland, says France's Alldritt

Gregory Alldritt says France need to tighten up their discipline when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

Rome (AFP) – France number eight Gregory Alldritt on Wednesday described his side's narrow win over Italy in the Six Nations opener as a "crash test" ahead of this weekend's crunch clash with Ireland in Dublin.

France, who won the Grand Slam last season and are ranked number two in the world, conceded an extraordinary 18 penalties as they scratched and clawed their way to a 29-24 win over an invigorated Italian team in Rome.

Alldritt, however, told a press conference that the Les Bleus had learned their lesson and had no doubts about their gameplan as they prepare to take on top-ranked Ireland in their own backyard.

"Any doubt? No, we know where we are going," he said.

"We have learned, of course, in terms of our play and our discipline. We have to play more correctly."

Alldritt said that they had gone over their faults and looked at their discipline with former international referee Jerome Garces who is a consultant with the team.

"There is the option of saying that it is the referee's fault or we can admit that the faults really are there," said Alldritt.

"It's tough but fair and we have to raise our level. There are directives that have been given (to referees). We know that.

"This was a bit like our crash test. We know it, no more excuses."

Alldritt, who won the European Champions Cup last season with La Rochelle, knows all about the test laying in wait in Dublin, especially the challenge of facing a top quality Irish back row featuring world player of the year Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony and Caelen Doris.

"It's an all-action back row, perhaps one of the best in the world at the moment, with Van der Flier, Doris, O'Mahony," said the 25-year-old.

"But we shouldn't focus only on them. We know it's going to be busy, a lot of contests, many tackles, they cover a lot of ground.

"We have to support each other better and be more solid in the rucks.

"We know what we're up against but whether it's their back row or the whole pack, it's hyper-mobile. It promises to be a great battle."

