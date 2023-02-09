Duplantis in Berlin to break own pole vault record

Mondo Duplantis failed to better his own mark in Sweden last week

Berlin (AFP) – Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis headlines the Berlin indoor athletics meet on Friday where the 23-year-old Swede is gunning to break his own world record.

Duplantis warmed up for this latest attempt at bettering the 6.21m mark he set in 2022 in Sweden last week.

Despite 2,000 home fans willing him on he failed to complete his jump three times when going for 6.22 metres.

With that first competition of the season under his belt he says the record is the only thing on his mind as he prepares for Berlin, followed by two meets in France.

The Olympic champion remains undecided about whether to compete at the European athletics indoor championships in Istanbul next month.

"We will see," he said on Thursday about appearing at Istanbul.

"What I'm really trying to do in the indoor season is to break the world record.

"That's the main focus, and pretty much the only goal in mind. If I'm able to do that in the next three meetings, then that would be a nice thing and I would be able to get ready for outdoors."

He added: "I know it's a world class set-up here in Berlin. The reason why I'm here is to try to give myself another chance to break my own world record."

If the pole vault superstar elects to skip Istanbul he will forgo a chance to defend the European indoor title he won in Poland in 2021.

Last year, the Louisiana-born Duplantis claimed the world record at the Covid-delayed world championships in Eugene, Oregon in July, having already scooped up the world indoor title in Belgrade the previous March with a mark of 6.20m.

His big target this year is the world championships in Budapest in August.

