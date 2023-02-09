France keep faith with starting team for Ireland Six Nations trip

Fabien Galthie took over as France head coach after the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Rome (AFP) – France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the same starting team for this weekend's Six Nations trip to Ireland as the one that beat Italy in the opening round.

Les Bleus, the defending champions who are ranked second in the world, made changes to their bench for Saturday's visit to the side top of the standings.

Toulouse flanker Francois Cros comes in for La Rochelle lock Thomas Lavault and Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud replaces Racing 92's Nolan Le Garrec after the 29-24 win over Italy in Rome.

Back-rower Anthony Jelonch keeps his place despite sitting out full training on Wednesday.

The match takes place less than seven months out from the start of the Rugby World Cup, which France will host.

Team (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Francois Cros, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

