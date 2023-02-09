Ireland's freedom of expression speaks volumes for Farrell

'Freedom of expression': Andy Farrell has been hailed by Irish great Tony Ward

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland going into Saturday's Six Nations blockbuster against France as favourites is a testament to head coach Andy Farrell having allowed the players the freedom to express themselves, Irish rugby great Tony Ward told AFP.

Advertising Read more

Ireland rugby icon Johnny Sexton may have been the on the field general who has inspired them to top the world rankings.

However, Ward insists Farrell has been a revelation since he took over after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The former English rugby league superstar succeeded Joe Schmidt, the man he had served as assistant for several years and together had brought the Irish a 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam.

He had to pick up the pieces after another disappointing World Cup and when results failed to improve in his first year in charge the knives were sharpened.

Former Ireland international turned journalist Neil Francis said Farrell was not cut out for being a Test coach and Ward himself admits "I could not see anything happening short term at the time."

However, Ward is now without reservation a Farrell admirer after the 47-year-old guided the Irish to last year's Triple Crown and later in 2022 a historic series win in New Zealand.

"What I really like about Farrell is he has given the players a licence for freedom of expression," Ward told AFP by phone on Wednesday.

"Albeit in the controlled environment that has to be the case in professional sport."

Ward, a dashing fly-half in his pomp for Ireland winning 19 caps between 1978-87, says that is a huge difference to the Schmidt era where the New Zealander had a strict gameplan.

Ward says the players are clearly enjoying themselves with the more relaxed atmosphere and being able to express themselves.

Tellingly Sexton reflected that after winning the Triple Crown when talking about Farrell and his coaching staff.

"A different approach to previous management that I've worked under which I think is the right way to do it," said Sexton.

'Real enjoyable place'

Ward believes Farrell chimes with the Irish mentality more than Schmidt.

Northern powerhouse: Andy Farrell © MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP

"Farrell being from the north of England suits our mindset," said Ward, who was born in Ireland but brought up in Yorkshire.

"I think it is similar based on passion and a bit of a chip on the shoulder, in his case the north and south of England. There is an element of that."

Former Ireland international full-back Hugo MacNeill hailed Farrell's lack of ego and his "integrity.".

"He has brought in people like Mike Catt and Paul O'Connell which was really courageous and wise on his part," MacNeill told AFP.

"Farrell does not bring ego, he brings the best characteristics of a human to the team."

Veteran flanker Peter O'Mahony and fellow Munster team-mate Dave Kilcoyne believe the squad environment is a happier place.

"I was chatting to Pete (O'Mahony) the other day at dinner, everyone talks about how good an environment it is here, and it's not rubbish," Kilcoyne said.

"It actually is a real enjoyable place to be, but that comes from the top down. Faz (Farrell) has got great people in, and it filters down to the players."

Ward says there is no longer "a fear factor and looking over their shoulder which all makes for a happier environment."

He credits Farrell too for raising the sport's image to heights it had never seen before.

"Never before has the game been more popular," said the 68-year-old.

"I am not being egotistical here but walking round Dublin today so many people were chatting to me about rugby.

"Rugby is very much in the spotlight and for me that all traces back to Farrell and where he has taken us in the last four years."

© 2023 AFP