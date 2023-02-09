Odegaard says 'no limits' for title-chasing Arsenal

London (AFP) – Martin Odegaard says there are "no limits" to what Arsenal can achieve this season as the Gunners hunt down their first Premier League title for 19 years.

Arsenal are five points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the table after slipping to just a second defeat of the campaign at Everton last weekend.

The title-chasing teams meet at the Emirates Stadium next week after Arsenal host Brentford on Saturday, with Odegaard's focus firmly fixed on the Gunners' London rivals for the time being.

"We're in the title race now," the Arsenal captain told the Players' Tribune. "But there's a long way to go and, trust me, no one is thinking about May yet.

"It's a cliche but we are taking it game by game, training session by training session. One piece at a time."

The former Real Madrid midfielder believes Arsenal have proved themselves this season and he plans to remain in north London for years to come.

"If there's anyone left who still doesn't fully believe in this team, take it from me -- there are no limits on what we can achieve.

"No one can tell me otherwise. I'm so proud to be captain of this club and I feel like I'm going to be here a long time."

And the 24-year-old had warm words for manger Mike Arteta.

"It's hard to explain," he said. "He's passionate, he's intense and sometimes, yeah he's a bit crazy, but when he speaks, you understand that whatever he says will happen, will happen.

"He knew exactly what needed to change at the club.

"He told me how he wanted me to fit in and how I was going to improve. I got this strong feeling that he was onto something really special."

© 2023 AFP