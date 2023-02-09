Scotland recall Fagerson for Wales Six Nations clash

London (AFP) – Zander Fagerson has been recalled to Scotland's starting side for their Six Nations match at home to Wales on Saturday.

The return of the Glasgow prop is the only change to the run-on XV that launched Scotland's tournament with a thrilling 29-23 win away to England last weekend.

Fagerson, out for more than two months with a hamstring injury, replaced WP Nel in the team announced by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday.

Nel drops to the bench, with Simon Berghan, among the replacements at Twickenham, omitted entirely from the matchday 23.

"Zander is back in," Townsend said. "He was close to being selected last week because he's impressed us at training.

"Zander has been one of our key players over the last few years and we feel his inclusion will help the team this week."

There is still no place for Hamish Watson.

The flanker was concussed while playing against New Zealand in November but returned to action with club side Edinburgh late last month.

Townsend has kept faith with a back row of No. 8 Matt Fagerson, openside flanker Luke Crosbie and captain Jamie Ritchie.

Duhan van der Merwe, after his two tries at Twickenham -- a brilliant solo effort followed by a match-winning score -- again lines up alongside full-back Stuart Hogg and fellow wing Kyle Steyn in the back three.

"We feel this team deserves another opportunity," said Townsend. "There is cohesion, but there is going to be improvement too."

Scotland are bidding to record wins in the opening two rounds of the tournament for the first time since 1996 -- when the Championship was still the Five Nations.

They have lost narrowly to Wales -- hammered 34-10 by Ireland in Cardiff last weekend -- on the second week in each of the past two years.

"When you win your first game of the Championship, you know you've got an opportunity to build on that," said Townsend.

"We didn't do that last year down in Cardiff, we didn't play our best rugby and we know against any team in this Six Nations, but in particular a hungry Wales side, we are going to have to play close to our best this weekend."

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, George Horne, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

