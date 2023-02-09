Ukraine-led 2024 boycott call is against Olympic principles: IOC chief Bach

Olympics chiefs have said they are exploring ways to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the 2024 Paris Games

Lausanne (AFP) – IOC president Thomas Bach has told Ukraine that its calls for a boycott of the 2024 Paris Games over the possible participation of Russian competitors goes against Olympic "principles".

In a letter to the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee revealed on Thursday, Bach said Ukraine's efforts in "pressuring" other countries to boycott the 2024 Games was "extremely regrettable".

The International Olympic Committee said last month it was exploring a "pathway" to allow Russian and Belarusian competitors to take part in the Paris Olympics, under a neutral flag.

Ukraine has reacted furiously, threatening to pull out of the Games. Nordic and some eastern European countries have said they would join a boycott.

"Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games which, as you inform me, the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles we stand for," Bach said in the letter to Ukraine's Olympic chief Vadym Goutzeit.

Bach said the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes "has not even been discussed in concrete terms yet".

"Therefore, your letter at this premature stage to your fellow NOCs, to the International Federations, IOC Members and to future Olympic hosts, pressuring them in an attempt to publicly influence their decision-making, has been perceived by the vast majority of them as, at the very least, extremely regrettable," Bach added.

Bach also blasted what he described as "defamatory statements" made by some Ukraine officials who accused the IOC of being a "promoter of war, murder and destruction".

Russia and its ally Belarus, which allowed its territory to be used as a launchpad when Moscow began its invasion of Ukraine last February, have been sidelined from most Olympic sports since the war began.

Sports minister summit

The publication of Bach's letter comes on the eve of a summit of sports ministers in London on Friday.

The IOC's proposed roadmap for athletes' return to action under a neutral flag, provided they had "not actively supported the war in Ukraine", has caused deep divisions and heated debate.

Polish Sports Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said he expected around 40 countries to oppose the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the Paris Olympics at Friday's conference.

The United States, however, backs allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals while opposing the display of their national flags or emblems.

On Wednesday, the French government and the 2024 Olympic organisers sidestepped the row, a day after Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo called for a ban over the war in Ukraine.

Hidalgo echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who urged his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to ban Russians from the 2024 Games.

French government spokesman Olivier Veran and Paris Organising Committee president Tony Estanguet said the decision was the responsibility of the IOC.

Veran told a press briefing that "a decision must be taken by the summer" by the IOC.

"No position has been formally agreed with the IOC yet," he said. "I will wait for international cooperation to take its course."

However, he did not rule out an exclusion, speaking of "the steadfast wish of France that every possible sanction be applied fully and entirely".

