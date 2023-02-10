Bunting takes over women's rugby world champions New Zealand

New Zealand celebrate after winning the Rugby World Cup final in Auckland

Wellington (AFP) – New Zealand on Friday put Allan Bunting in charge of the Black Ferns, the women's Rugby World Cup champions.

Bunting coached New Zealand's women's sevens team when they won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 47-year-old replaces Wayne Smith, who stepped down after New Zealand won the women's Rugby World Cup on home soil in October.

The hosts pulled off a stunning 34-31 win in the final to end England's 30-match unbeaten run.

"Now it's our responsibility as a team, organisation and country to build on that and continue to foster our legacy," Bunting said.

He paid tribute to Smith, who was named world coach of 2022 after turning around the team's fortunes a year after the Black Ferns lost all four games on a tour of England and France.

"Smithy has been instrumental to this game, but most importantly, he gave women's rugby a special gift," Bunting said.

