Celtics confirm Brown facial fracture

Boston guard Jaylen Brown, here celebrating a basket against the Brooklyn Nets, will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a facial fracture in a mid-game collision with teammate Jayson Tatum

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Boston Celtics confirmed Jaylen Brown suffered a facial fracture in a collision with teammate Jayson Tatum but gave no word Thursday on how much time he will miss.

Advertising Read more

Star guard Brown was listed as out for Friday's NBA game against the Charlotte Hornets with a facial fracture.

Brown himself posted a photo on Instagram that showed some swelling in his face with the caption "mask incoming," an indication that he expects to return to the floor wearing a protective covering on his face.

Brown was hurt less than two minutes before halftime in the Celtics' victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday when Tatum, in what he later called a "freak accident," caught him in the face with an elbow as both chased a rebound.

Brown is averaging career highs in points (27), rebounds (7.1) and field-goal percentage (.490) for the Celtics, who lead the Eastern Conference with the best record in the league.

His injury is just one the Celtics are dealing with. They beat Joel Embiid and the 76ers despite losing Brown early and playing without injured starters Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams.

© 2023 AFP