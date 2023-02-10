Holders Lyon face Chelsea in Women's Champions League quarters

Paris (AFP) – Holders Lyon were handed a tie with English WSL leaders Chelsea in the quarter-finals of this season's Women's Champions League as the draw for the last eight and the semi-finals was made on Friday.

Chelsea, who topped their group ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, will travel to France for the first leg with the tie to be played in late March.

Lyon won the Champions League for a record eighth time last season, defeating Barcelona in the final, but they came second to Arsenal in their group this season, losing 5-1 at home to the Gunners.

Arsenal, who are currently third in the WSL, will play Bayern Munich with the winner of that tie advancing to a semi-final against either PSG or Wolfsburg in late April.

Chelsea or Lyon will play either 2021 winners Barcelona or Roma in the other semi-final.

This season's final will be played in the Dutch city of Eindhoven on June 3.

Draw

Quarter-finals

Bayern Munich (GER) v Arsenal (ENG)

Lyon (FRA) v Chelsea (ENG)

Roma (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Wolfsburg (GER)

Semi-finals

PSG or Wolfsburg v Bayern or Arsenal

Lyon or Chelsea v Roma or Barcelona

Quarter-final first legs March 21/22, second legs March 29/30

Semi-final first legs April 22/23, second legs April 29/30

