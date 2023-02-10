Potter aware that pressure is mounting on big-spending Chelsea

London (AFP) – Graham Potter says he understands the mounting pressure he is under to get Chelsea back on track after the club's huge spending spree.

The Stamford Bridge club splashed out more than £300 million ($362 million) on new signings during the January transfer window and Potter is expected to produce an upturn in results.

Chelsea have won just one of their past seven games in all competitions and are 10 points adrift of the Premier League's top four, leading to intense speculation over Potter's future.

"There'll be lots of talk around pressure and time," he said on Friday. "If I'd had a month for every time I've been asked the question, I'd be here for about 10 years. That's just the nature of it.

"I'm not stupid. If the results aren't what this club should get, and I'm the reason for it, then that's the job. In the meantime, I go through the process of working with the players, helping them improve, helping them come together.

"It's a complicated situation at the moment. But I'm really excited for it, really looking forward to the challenge that awaits us. I don't worry too much about the absolute timescale of it all."

The former Brighton boss, whose side travel to West Ham on Saturday, reportedly held talks with chairman Todd Boehly this week and stressed he has a good relationship with the American, whose consortium bought Chelsea last year.

Chelsea resume their Champions League campaign next week with a last-16 first-leg tie at Borussia Dortmund.

Misfiring Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be absent from the trip after Potter left him off Chelsea's list of eligible players for the knockout stages.

Despite reports the 33-year-old could be allowed to join Los Angeles FC on loan, Potter said he is happy with Aubameyang, who flew to Milan after being left out of the Chelsea squad to face Fulham last Friday.

"Nothing to report (on Aubameyang's future)," Potter said. "He's been training with us this week, training really well. Conducting himself well, really good professional, supporting his team-mates.

"Whilst he's here he's doing exactly what I expect him to do, which is to train well and to act well."

