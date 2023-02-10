Sexton and France an on-off love affair

Ireland's talismanic fly-half Johnny Sexton (R) has had his highs and lows on the pitch against France, reflecting also his relationship with the French

Dublin (AFP) – The grin on his face after his last-gasp winning drop goal in 2018 and also the shake of the head when he was replaced in 2020 encapsulates the complex relationship Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton enjoys with France.

Advertising Read more

Sexton, 37, is the player that every opponent targets when they play Ireland but it is the French who like to get under his skin in the lead-up to matches.

This dates back to when Sexton played for Top 14 side Racing 92 between 2013-15.

Sexton was especially irked when, in the lead-up to the Ireland match in 2021, his former French doctor spoke about fears for his health due to the number of concussions he had suffered.

A seething Sexton described the comments as "inappropriate and upsetting for my family". It was ironic that he was ruled out of the game the day afterwards when he failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA).

The 2018 World Player of the Year missed last year's match as well but has been passed fit for this Saturday's clash in Dublin, which many see as a Six Nations title decider.

Sexton, though, is generous enough to concede that not all the fault lies with the French. He admits he rubbed some people up the wrong way when he was at Racing.

"I had some meetings with the president (Jacky Lorenzetti), and he said: 'I want you to change the culture and I want you to bring a winning mentality,'" Sexton said on Wednesday.

"I went in all guns blazing and figured out that there weren't that many people there to do the same thing, whereas I should have gone back and tried to make friends first and build relationships, and it stood me well."

Sexton says that experience actually served him well when Andy Farrell appointed him captain after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

"Like, when there are new guys coming into the environment here you need to build relationships with people and Andy is big on that," he said.

"So it was a good eye-opener for me, and at least then when you’re coming from a good place in terms of standards, at least you’ve got a basis to work off with someone."

'Fond memories'

Sexton says he did not get much of an insight into the French psyche when he was at Racing.

"There were a lot of foreign people there when I was there," he said.

"I obviously had French coaches and they were good. They did get a little bit emotional at times, so I kind of got on well with them," he added with a grin.

Sexton admits it was frustrating to have left Leinster -- "the best club in Europe at the time" -- for one that was "in a little bit of transition".

However, he says on the plus side he returned to his beloved Leinster a wiser and better man for the experience.

"I remember meeting up with Matt O'Connor (the Leinster coach from 2013 to 2015) for a coffee just before I came back and he thought it did benefit my game," said Sexton.

"Because I had to figure out how to try and win games differently with a team that probably wasn't as good at playing rugby as Leinster used to play or as organised, and I had to figure out a way."

Sexton credits O'Connor's positive spin on his spell in France as aiding him to appreciate that it was a glass half full, not half empty.

Johnny Sexton says despite being targeted by French mind games before Tests he has fond memories of his time living in France © CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP

"I think in hindsight he was probably right," said Sexton.

"Matt was a very intelligent rugby guy and yes, I probably did learn a lot.

"I learned a lot culturally, like what not to do. I learned a lot about myself in terms of leadership, more so in what not to do."

Sexton says that once the final whistle goes on Saturday his relations with the French will return to normal.

"I've got some great friends there, my son (Luca) was born there so for me, it's fond memories," he said.

"It's (in) these weeks that things go the other way from the other side."

© 2023 AFP