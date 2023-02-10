Wales better than Six Nations humbling suggests, says Owens

Wales captain Ken Owens (right) is hoping to bounce back from a painful defeat against Ireland

Edinburgh (AFP) – Wales captain Ken Owens is confident his side can quickly "right the wrongs" of a Six Nations hammering at the hands of Ireland when they face Scotland on Saturday.

Warren Gatland's second spell as Wales boss started in the worst way possible last week with a 34-10 defeat -- the nation's heaviest loss at home in the competition for 22 years.

Gregor Townsend's Scotland are buoyant after they beat England 29-23 in a thrilling match at Twickenham to retain the Calcutta Cup.

"I don't think we were as bad last Saturday as a lot of people made out," said Owens.

"Ireland were very good, and there were some lessons in being clinical and accurate. It is something we have emphasised this week and worked on."

Gatland has made five personnel changes, dropping veteran forwards Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau from the starting XV that faced Ireland.

"We are on a bit of a journey and growing," said Owens. "It's still early days under new coaches with a new squad.

"We are confident we can bounce back and right the wrongs of last week and be a lot more clinical and a lot more physical."

During his previous stint as Wales boss, between late 2007 and 2019, Gatland had a perfect record against Scotland but the New Zealander believes Townsend's side will be a tough proposition.

"It is all about momentum, and they have created some great momentum from last week," said Gatland.

"They defend well and work hard for each other, they are pretty slick in attack, have continuity with players who have been there for a while and a bench that can make an impact.

"They are probably the strongest I've seen a Scottish team for a long, long time."

