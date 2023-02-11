Boy injured in east Jerusalem car attack dies: hospital

Israeli emergency responders gather at the site of a reported ramming attack in Jerusalem on February 10

Jerusalem (AFP) – An eight-year-old boy has died of his injuries from a car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that also killed his brother, a hospital said on Saturday.

It takes the total killed to three in the attack on Friday in Ramot, a Jewish settlement neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

"Eight-year-old Asher Menahem Paley, who was seriously injured in the Ramot attack, has died," Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said in a statement.

"He arrived in critical condition... many teams from the trauma unit, emergency, paediatric intensive care, paediatric surgery and neurosurgery fought for many hours for his life."

The other victims were Paley's younger brother, Yaakov Yisrael Paley, aged six, and 20-year-old Alter Shlomo Lederman, a Jewish yeshiva student.

Four others were injured in the attack, including the father of the two boys, who remains in hospital, and another son, aged 10, according to medics and Israeli media.

Police said that at around 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) on Friday, the driver of the car, a 31-year-old resident of Issawiya, a Palestinian neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, hit "at high speed... innocent people waiting at the bus stop".

The suspected attacker was "neutralised on the spot".

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community.

This year, in addition to the deaths from the attack on Friday, at least 43 Palestinians -- including attackers, militants and civilians -- have been killed.

Nine Israeli civilians including three children, and one Ukrainian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official statements.

Friday's attack followed a week of violence in the West Bank.

On Thursday, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian near the city of Hebron, the Palestinian health ministry said, after what the army called a "stabbing attack".

On Tuesday, troops shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the city of Nablus, the health ministry said, with the Israeli military saying he had fired on soldiers.

A day earlier, Israeli forces killed five suspected Palestinian gunmen in a raid in Jericho, after a days-long search for suspects in a shooting at a restaurant.

Late last month, a shooter killed six Israelis and a Ukrainian outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in years in the occupied West Bank claimed 10 lives.

The synagogue attack on the Jewish Sabbath was the deadliest targeting Israeli civilians in more than a decade.

