Harry Styles and Beyonce favourites at Brit Awards

London (AFP) – The UK's biggest popular music prizes, the Brit Awards, will be handed out Saturday evening, with singer and actor Harry Styles and US star Beyonce tipped for top prizes.

The awards ceremony will, for the second time, hand out a gender-neutral main prize for British artist of the year.

This was introduced last year to increase inclusivity after non-binary singer Sam Smith was automatically excluded from previously gendered categories in 2021.

Yet, controversially, the category has an all-male shortlist this year, with debonair British songwriter and actor Styles expected to win and perform on the night.

The other shortlisted artists are grime star Stormzy, rapper Central Cee, house musician and producer Fred Again and singer-songwriter George Ezra.

The Brit Awards chairman Damian Christian told Music Week this month that it was "disappointing to see the lack of female representation", blaming a lack of eligible 2022 releases by big female stars.

Styles is also the favourite to win the other top prize, British album of the year, for "Harry's House" after earlier this month winning the coveted Grammy for album of the year.

The record was the UK's biggest-selling album last year.

Styles has "just enjoyed a major triumph at the Grammys, pipping Beyoncé to the top gong of Best Album. This is definitely his night," wrote the Evening Standard newspaper.

In consolation, Beyonce is widely predicted to win the international artist of the year category at the Brits, which she is not expected to attend in person.

The UK's 2022 Eurovision Song Contest entry, Sam Ryder, has gained a Brit nomination for best new artist -- becoming the first ever contestant from the flamboyant Europop event to do so.

Ryder came second at Eurovision with his song "Space Man", losing to Ukraine. This was the UK's best showing at the contest for two decades. He also appeared at Platinum Jubilee celebrations and hosted the BBC's New Year's Eve show.

Stormzy will perform at the ceremony and is predicted to win in the best hip hop/grime/rap category. His album "This is what I mean" has also been shortlisted for best album.

The Brit Awards were first held in 1977. The event is organised by the BPI, a trade body that represents the UK music industry.

