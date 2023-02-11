Healy hits half-century as Australia rack up 173-9 against New Zealand

Paarl (South Africa) (AFP) – A half-century by Alyssa Healy and forties by Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry took defending champions Australia to a total of 173 for nine against New Zealand in their Women's T20 World Cup match at Boland Park in Paarl on Saturday.

Healy made 55 off 38 balls. She and captain Lanning (41) set the foundation for the highest total of the first two days of the tournament after Beth Mooney fell for nought off the fourth ball of the match.

Healy and Lanning put on 71 for the second wicket before Lanning was bowled by Amelia Kerr in the 10th over.

Ash Gardner fell cheaply but Healy and Perry were mainly responsible for Australia adding exactly 100 runs in the second half of their innings, putting on 50 off 28 balls for the fourth wicket.

Perry went on to make 40 off 22 balls with two sixes and three fours.

Australia lost five wickets in scoring 25 runs off the last 21 balls of the innings.

Brief scores:

Australia 173-9 in 20 overs (A. Healy 55, M. Lanning 41, E. Perry 40; L Tahuhu 3-37, A. Kerr 3-23).

Toss: New Zealand

© 2023 AFP